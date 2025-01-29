Breaking News
'He is up there with Tendulkar, Lara': Ex-Aus captain Border on Smith

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Galle
Smith joined Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in this elite club. He also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test hundreds with his latest knock

Steve Smith raises his bat after scoring a ton yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former Australian captain Allan Border showered Steve Smith with praise following the latter’s foray into the 10,000 Test runs club in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka.


Smith joined Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in this elite club. He also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test hundreds with his latest knock.


Allan Border praised his determination and unique style. “There’s prettier players, but not many who’ve got that record,” Border was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.


The former Australian captain added,“I’m a huge fan of [Sachin] Tendulkar and [Brian] Lara. They were phenomenally good cricketers, but Steve is definitely up with that lot, for sure.”

steve smith sachin tendulkar brian lara test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

