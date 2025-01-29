Smith joined Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in this elite club. He also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test hundreds with his latest knock

Steve Smith raises his bat after scoring a ton yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'He is up there with Tendulkar, Lara': Ex-Aus captain Border on Smith x 00:00

Former Australian captain Allan Border showered Steve Smith with praise following the latter’s foray into the 10,000 Test runs club in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith joined Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in this elite club. He also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test hundreds with his latest knock.

Allan Border praised his determination and unique style. “There’s prettier players, but not many who’ve got that record,” Border was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.

The former Australian captain added,“I’m a huge fan of [Sachin] Tendulkar and [Brian] Lara. They were phenomenally good cricketers, but Steve is definitely up with that lot, for sure.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever