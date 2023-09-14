Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hell become most important SL player Malinga on Dinuth Wellalage

'He’ll become most important SL player': Malinga on Dinuth Wellalage

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade,” Malinga wrote

'He’ll become most important SL player': Malinga on Dinuth Wellalage

Lasith Malinga. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'He’ll become most important SL player': Malinga on Dinuth Wellalage
x
00:00

Sri Lanka’s pace legend Lasith Malinga heaped praises on Dinuth Wellalage, saying the 20-year-old got “brilliant head on his young shoulders”.


Malinga took to X, (previously Twitter) after the match to praise Wellalage’s effort and the Sri Lanka great believes the young spinner has a bright future ahead of him. “It’s fair to say that Sri Lanka played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was. He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set.


Also Read: Lasith Malinga on retirement: Want to rest my bowling shoes


“I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade,” Malinga wrote.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lasith malinga Asia Cup 2023 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK