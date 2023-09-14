'He’ll become most important SL player': Malinga on Dinuth Wellalage

“I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade,” Malinga wrote

Lasith Malinga. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s pace legend Lasith Malinga heaped praises on Dinuth Wellalage, saying the 20-year-old got “brilliant head on his young shoulders”.

Malinga took to X, (previously Twitter) after the match to praise Wellalage’s effort and the Sri Lanka great believes the young spinner has a bright future ahead of him. “It’s fair to say that Sri Lanka played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was. He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set.

“I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade,” Malinga wrote.

