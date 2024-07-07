"He took on the spinners really well": Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Abhishek Sharma

Ruturaj Gaikwad also opened up about the pitch saying that it was tough for him at the start of the innings. Rinku Singh also muscled up his strokes as he played a 22-ball knock which saw him smash 2 fours and 5 sixes. He too stayed unbeaten on 48 runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

After playing an unbeaten knock for India in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe, the "Men in Blue" star batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed Abhishek Sharma for his maiden century in the T20I format.

The explosive left-handed opening batsman struck a wonderful century in 47 deliveries which was laced with 7 fours and 8 sixes.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased a sensible batting display. Facing just 47 balls, the right-hander scored an unbeaten 77 runs including 11 fours and 1 six. He batted with a strike rate of 163.83.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also opened up about the pitch saying that it was tough for him at the start of the innings. Rinku Singh also muscled up his strokes as he played a 22-ball knock which saw him smash 2 fours and 5 sixes. He too stayed unbeaten on 48 runs.

"It was pretty much tough, the first 15 balls I played, I didn't even middle a single ball. Wicket was slightly tough, me and Abhishek talked that we should take our time and then go for our shots and it worked. He took on the spinners really well, we talked about maintaining our shape while playing our shots, the wicket was slightly two-paced, some balls were skidding and some were holding up. I think we need to stick to hard lengths, stick to good lengths, just Test match lengths, keep it simple and try to hit top of off," Gaikwad said in the mid-innings interview.

Coming to the first innings of the 2nd T20I, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, India slammed a massive total of 234/2 in 20 overs. Other than Gaikwad and Abhishek. Rinku Singh played a quickfire knock of 48 runs from just 22 balls which included five sixes and two fours in his innings at a strike rate of 218.18.

For the hosts, one wicket each was snapped by Blessing Muzarbani and Wellington Masakadza in their respective spells in the match.

(With ANI Inputs)