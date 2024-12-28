Health checks at Melbourne Cricket Ground to honour Shane Warne

On the sidelines of one of the SWL Health check booths, Adam McLeod, General Director of SiSU Health, highlighted the initiative’s success on Saturday

The Shane Warne Legacy health check station at MCG. Pic/Sandipan Banerjee

Cricket fans attending the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) have a unique opportunity to honour Shane Warne’s legacy while prioritising their health. The Victorian Government has allocated $400,000 to the Shane Warne Legacy Health Check initiative, offering free, non-invasive cardiac-related health checks to thousands of spectators.

The project, in its second year, has expanded significantly, with 52 health stations set up across the MCG—one for each year of Warne’s life. The checks, provided by SiSU Health, measure key health metrics, including blood pressure, BMI, resting heart rate, and an estimate of heart age, helping participants understand their risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.

When contacted by Mid-Day, Jackson Warne, Shane’s 27-year son, emphasised the significance of this initiative: “Dad loved India – he loved playing there and the culture. He would encourage all people to stop by a SWL Health Check at the MCG. They’re only there for four days, and they’re free, so take the opportunity while you can.”

On the sidelines of one of the SWL Health check booths, Adam McLeod, General Director of SiSU Health, highlighted the initiative’s success on Saturday. “Last year, we had 27 stations and conducted around 7,000 checks. This year, in just two days, we’ve already completed over 7,300. The goal is to raise awareness of hidden cardiac risks and help people take action early. Those flagged as high-risk are immediately referred to nurses or pharmacists for further tests.”

The Shane Warne Legacy, established after the legendary cricketer’s shocking death in Thailand from a heart attack in 2022, has become a vital tool for raising awareness about heart health. Fans are also encouraged to wear floppy hats and participate in a tribute at 3:50 PM each day, honouring Warne’s Test cap number.

The initiative stands as a fitting tribute to a cricketing icon who continues to make a difference.