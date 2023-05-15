Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in SA

Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in SA

Updated on: 15 May,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family said in a statement

Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in SA

Heath Streak. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in SA
x
00:00

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment in South Africa. 


“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family said in a statement. 



Also Read: Zimbabwe cricket ‘back to life’ after T20 WC dream run: Coach


 The 49-year-old played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe, scoring a total of 4,933 runs and claiming 455 wickets across the two formats. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK