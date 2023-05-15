Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in SA

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family said in a statement

Heath Streak. Pic/AFP

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment in South Africa.

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family said in a statement.

The 49-year-old played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe, scoring a total of 4,933 runs and claiming 455 wickets across the two formats.

