He went on to score 71 in the second and was named player of the match as India claimed a famous win by 31 runs

206* vs England (Ahmedabad, 2012): Pujara announced himself on the big stage with a double hundred in just his sixth Test . His marathon innings allowed India to declare at 521-8 in the first innings. Then, in the second innings, Pujara was unbeaten again on 41 as India chased down the 77-run target with ease.

206* vs England (Ahmedabad, 2012):

Pujara announced himself on the big stage with a double hundred in just his sixth Test. His marathon innings allowed India to declare at 521-8 in the first innings. Then, in the second innings, Pujara was unbeaten again on 41 as India chased down the 77-run target with ease.

153 vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2013):

Against a formidable SA bowling line-up, Pujara stood tall in India’s second innings alongside Virat Kohli (119 and 96). Pujara’s 270-ball knock was one of his

most fluent and best overseas efforts and put India in a commanding position, before SA ensured the match ended in a draw.

123 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2018):

The No. 3 batter started the series with a bang, scoring almost half of India’s 250 runs in the first innings. He went on to score 71 in the second and was named player of the match as India claimed a famous win by 31 runs.

106 vs Australia (Melbourne, 2018):

In the third Test of the same Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Pujara was pivotal again. His 319-ball innings meant the visitors declared at 443-7 in the first innings. Australia were bowled out for 151 and 261, losing by 137 runs.

56 vs Australia (Brisbane, 2021):

Pujara's five-hour, 211-ball resistance summed up the player he was, taking body blow after body blow like a warrior on a spicy Day Five pitch to set up India’s most famous Test win in recent times. India chased the 328-run target to seal a second consecutive series win Down Under.