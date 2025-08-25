Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > High five Cheteshwar Pujaras top five memorable knocks

High five! Cheteshwar Pujara’s top five memorable knocks

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

He went on to score 71 in the second and was named player of the match as India claimed a famous win by 31 runs

High five! Cheteshwar Pujara’s top five memorable knocks

Cheteshwar Pujara. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
High five! Cheteshwar Pujara’s top five memorable knocks
x
00:00

206* vs England (Ahmedabad, 2012):
Pujara announced himself on the big stage with a double hundred in just his sixth Test. His marathon innings allowed India to declare at 521-8 in the first innings. Then, in the second innings, Pujara was unbeaten again on 41 as India chased down the 77-run target with ease.   

206* vs England (Ahmedabad, 2012):
Pujara announced himself on the big stage with a double hundred in just his sixth Test. His marathon innings allowed India to declare at 521-8 in the first innings. Then, in the second innings, Pujara was unbeaten again on 41 as India chased down the 77-run target with ease.   

153 vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2013):
Against a formidable SA bowling line-up, Pujara stood tall in India’s second innings alongside Virat Kohli (119 and 96). Pujara’s 270-ball knock was one of his 
most fluent and best overseas efforts and put India in a commanding position, before SA ensured the match ended in a draw.



123 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2018):
The No. 3 batter started the series with a bang, scoring almost half of India’s 250 runs in the first innings. He went on to score 71 in the second and was named player of the match as India claimed a famous win by 31 runs.


106 vs Australia (Melbourne, 2018):
In the third Test of the same Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Pujara was pivotal again. His 319-ball innings meant the visitors declared at 443-7 in the first innings. Australia were bowled out for 151 and 261, losing by 137 runs.       

56 vs Australia (Brisbane, 2021):
Pujara's five-hour, 211-ball resistance summed up the player he was, taking body blow after body blow like a warrior on a spicy Day Five pitch to set up India’s most famous Test win in recent times. India chased the 328-run target to seal a second consecutive series win Down Under.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

cheteshwar pujara test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK