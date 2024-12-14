Breaking News
Hopkinson named MI's fielding coach

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Carl Hopkinson

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have appointed Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach ahead of IPL 2025, said the franchise on Friday. Hopkinson replaces James Pamment, who was MI’s fielding coach for seven years. 


Pamment, a native of New Zealand, was a part of MI’s back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020. “We would like to thank him and wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” the franchise said in a statement.


Hopkinson recently finished his stint as England’s long-standing fielding coach, a role which he took up in 2018. 


mumbai indians IPL 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

