Axar Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Hum yeh bhi baat karte hain ki...": Axar Patel x 00:00

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, Team India's new vice-captain Axar Patel said that the openers are the only ones with a fixed slot in the "Men in Blue" batting line up and the remaining batting order will be made up of multiple floaters.

Team India will start their T20I campaign against England with the first game scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens.

Asked about being a floater in the batting order, Axar Patel replied: "...it's not just about me; it applies to everyone in the team."

"Right from the start of 2024, we had decided to have a fixed opening slot, and from No. 3 to No. 7, everyone has been told to be flexible based on the situation, combinations, and match-ups."

Axar Patel, who is now a part of the team management for the series, spoke in a manner that reminded one of Rohit Sharma's interaction before the 2023 ODI World Cup where he called for flexibility in the middle-order.

"There is no fixed position where a particular batter will always play...it's the same for everyone in that range (between Nos 3 to 7), depending on who is having a great day, which we assess during practice sessions."

"In T20 cricket, it's all about utilising the right batter in the right situation."

There is not much that changes for Axar as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy except for the fact that he will now also be a part of certain hard calls that are taken by the team management.

"It's been only one day. Yes, we (skipper Surya, head coach Gautam Gambhir and myself) have had a discussion. There is an extra responsibility on the leadership group. There is not much of a change. Obviously, we have a settled T20 side, there is not much pressure."

"When you come into the leadership group, obviously you have to take some harsh decisions. Those also we have spoken about. It is about having a genuine opinion and keeping trust on each other."

The first T20I match against England will mark Team India's first game after the horrible Test series against Australia and Axar Patel doesn't want to worry about the previous results.

"Hum yeh bhi baat karte hain ki, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya, woh wapas nahin aanewala (Let bygones be bygones). It is about taking the positives into our next series," he said.

Axar Patel also welcomed star pacer Mohammed Shami to Tea India. The pacer will make a return to the national side after the ODI World Cup 2023. Shami had been struggling with a knee niggle after recovering from an ankle surgery.

"It's a very positive thing for the team. The last time he (Shami) played was in the ODI World Cup final, and since his recovery, he has performed well in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments," he said, referring to Shami's recent comeback in the domestic circuit.

"Whenever a senior player makes a comeback, it gives a big boost to the team. We all know what Shami bhai brings to the table, whether it's with the new ball or in the death overs.

"His presence, especially with the new ball, is a huge advantage for the team. Hopefully, he continues the same form he showcased in the World Cup."

(With PTI Inputs)