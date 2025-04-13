Hussey: CSK have right players, not putting white flag up yet

CSK crumbled to an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday after recording their lowest-ever score at the Chepauk of 103 for nine

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey threw his weight behind the current squad despite a fifth straight defeat, insisting that the five-time champions have the “right players” and are not raising the white flag just yet.

CSK crumbled to an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday after recording their lowest-ever score at the Chepauk of 103 for nine.

“I still think we’ve got the right players. We’ve just got to try and help them find some confidence and consistency and then hopefully we can sort of grow and build from that, whether that’s with the bat, ball or in the field,” Hussey told the media.

“There’s a lot of talk about the style of our play. But the players we’ve got, we don’t want to ask them to play in a completely different way; that’s natural to them. They’ve got here to the IPL for playing really well in their way. I’m certainly not one to get them to play in a different way. They play at their best because that’s the way they play,” he added.

