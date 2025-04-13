Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hussey CSK have right players not putting white flag up yet

Hussey: CSK have right players, not putting white flag up yet

Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

CSK crumbled to an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday after recording their lowest-ever score at the Chepauk of 103 for nine

Hussey: CSK have right players, not putting white flag up yet

Michael Hussey

Listen to this article
Hussey: CSK have right players, not putting white flag up yet
x
00:00

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey threw his weight behind the current squad despite a fifth straight defeat, insisting that the five-time champions have the “right players” and are not raising the white flag just yet.


CSK crumbled to an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday after recording their lowest-ever score at the Chepauk of 103 for nine.


Also Read: GT’s Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL due to injury


“I still think we’ve got the right players. We’ve just got to try and help them find some confidence and consistency and then hopefully we can sort of grow and build from that, whether that’s with the bat, ball or in the field,” Hussey told the media.

“There’s a lot of talk about the style of our play. But the players we’ve got, we don’t want to ask them to play in a completely different way; that’s natural to them. They’ve got here to the IPL for playing really well in their way. I’m certainly not one to get them to play in a different way. They play at their best because that’s the way they play,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 michael hussey chennai super kings kolkata knight riders cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK