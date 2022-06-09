Hyderabad raises a toast to retired Mithali Raj

According to Murthy, she announced it on Wednesday so that the selection committee does not pick her for the Sri Lanka tour

“End of an era.” That’s how coach RSR Murthy reacted to Mithali Raj retiring from the game on Wednesday. “It was on the cards. She had taken the decision immediately after the World Cup. Her dream was to win the World Cup. That could not happen in New Zealand and the next edition is far away. She had made up her mind during the senior National championships,’’ revealed Murthy, who has been her coach since 2000.

According to Murthy, she announced it on Wednesday so that the selection committee does not pick her for the Sri Lanka tour. “She ended her international career on a high when she was the highest scorer for the team. With nothing at stake, she made the right decision,’’ he said.

As a kid, Mithali would accompany her brother Mithun to St John’s Academy in Marredpally. It was here where former Hyderabad pace bowler P Jyothi Prasad saw little Mithali sitting on a scooter and he casually asked her to play cricket. According to Jyothi Prasad, Mithali’s work ethic was the key to her success. “She was strong in technique and her hunger for runs made her a legend. She would bat for long hours at the nets,” said John Manoj of St John’s Academy. Meanwhile, former India captain and coach Purnima Rau remarked: “She was God’s gift. She played very late and her sound technique made her a very good batter.”