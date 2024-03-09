Ravichandran Ashwin who played his 100th test match finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps to his name. Ashwin also hailed Kuldeep Yadav who played fou matches and claimed 19 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article "I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me": Ravichandran Ashwin x 00:00

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin worked on different actions and speeds throughout the England series. He also stated that experimenting with his bowling while shutting the external noise helped him succeed in different Indian conditions.

Ravichandran Ashwin who played his 100th test match finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps to his name. "Throughout the series I have gone to different actions, speeds and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation. The 37-year-old said the mindset to add new dimensions to his bowling has worked well for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Guys gravitate towards Rohit phenomenally, which is fantastic to see": Rahul Dravid

"If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback. "Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. I am not saying sticking to one method won't work. But thankfully experimenting and learning has helped me," said the Tamil Nadu man.

When asked about his best spells in the innings in the five-match series, the veteran spinner replied about his today's spell (5/77) and the one in the second innings at Ranchi in which he registered five wickets for 51 runs.

"I was really happy with the way the ball came out (in those spells), as most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi.

"In India sometimes the beauty is what's gone by. What went by was on his head (the way he set up Ollie Pope in Ranchi). I was expecting him to reverse there," he added.

Ashwin also hailed Kuldeep Yadav who played fou matches and claimed 19 wickets. "The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watching a wrist spinner in such a flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be happier for somebody, said Ashwin.

(With PTI Inputs)