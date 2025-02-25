"I am ready to lead KKR if captaincy comes my way": Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, who joined KKR in 2021, was released ahead of the last year's auction but returned to the side for Rs. 23.75 crore with a cut-to-cut bid with RCB. Overall, the left-hander has scored 1,326 runs in 51 IPL matches, all for the Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the IPL 2025, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said that he is ready to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if given the opportunity despite having no experience at any levels in competitive cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening game of the IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens, are yet to announce their skipper.

Shreyas Iyer was the captain who led KKR to the IPL 2025 title, but was acquired by Punjab Kings in the mega auction and later was announced as their skipper.

"Definitely, I'm ready. Again, I've always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader", Venkatesh Iyer told ESPNcricinfo.

"There's no ambiguity surrounding this. I'll definitely do it, if it comes my way. There is no reason not to do it", he added.

Shreyas Iyer said that the captain needs to set an example by being a good role model.

"You don't necessarily need the tag of a captain to be a leader in your dressing room. You need to set examples. You need to be a good role model, both on and off the field, which I am doing right now in Madhya Pradesh.

"I'm not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual new or experienced, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 20 crore, whatever you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion."

"You just need to have the freedom to give opinions and give suggestions and them to be taken in the right spirit", he added.

Overall, the left-hander has scored 1,326 runs in 51 IPL matches, all for the Knight Riders.

(With PTI Inputs)