Fakhar Zaman missed out on the central contract for the first time in eight years. According to ESPNcricinfo, there were reported to be concerns over his fitness, though his relationship with the PCB has deteriorated of late

Mohammad Amir. Pic/AFP

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not giving Fakhar Zaman a central contract for the 2024-25 season and said that he is surprised by the decision.

PCB has released its latest list of centrally contracted players for the 2024-25 season, with notable exclusions sparking discussions within the cricketing community.

Taking to his official X handle, Amir said that Fakhar is the only impact player that Pakistan has in white ball cricket.

"I am surprised that @FakharZamanLive is not in the team. He is the only impact player we have in white ball cricket," Amir wrote on X.

Earlier in the PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference in Lahore and said that Fakhar's fitness is the main reason for not giving him a central contract.

"The tweet was an issue, but the bigger matter is his fitness. There is a show-cause notice pending against him, and we will see about that. He needs to prove his fitness. His viewpoint was appreciated in the Connection Camp, and I am grateful to him for that, but you cannot publicly comment on the selection committee's decisions. However, the bigger issue remains his fitness," Naqvi said.

Five players have been offered the contract for the first time - Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have been placed in Category D.

Pakistan's Test skipper Shan Masood, who led the side to their first long-format series win since July 2023 this week, keeps his spot in Category B.

Babar Azam, who was dropped from the second and third Test matches against England, his position in the highest category retained. Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Afridi has been dropped to the second category. Mohammad Rizwan became the only other category A player along with Babar.

Category A: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Category B: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan.

Category D: Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Usman Khan.

