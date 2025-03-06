"I am trying my best to make it easy for others": Mohammed Shami

There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front

India’s Mohammed Shami in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Mohammed Shami conceded that operating as India’s lone front-line pacer after coming back from a lengthy injury layoff has been a heavy “responsibility” but said he is trying to regain his “rhythm” to suit the team’s needs in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Shami has picked eight wickets in the tournament. “I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more for the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper fast bowlers and I have to shoulder more responsibility,” Shami said in a mixed zone interaction after India’s semi-final victory over Australia here on Tuesday.

“There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front. I am used to this load and am trying my best to make it easy for others and give more than 100 per cent,” he said.

