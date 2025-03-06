Breaking News
"I am trying my best to make it easy for others": Mohammed Shami

Updated on: 06 March,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front

India’s Mohammed Shami in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

"I am trying my best to make it easy for others": Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami conceded that operating as India’s lone front-line pacer after coming back from a lengthy injury layoff has been a heavy “responsibility” but said he is trying to regain his “rhythm” to suit the team’s needs in the ongoing Champions Trophy.


Also Read: "Even if we had played in Pakistan...": Gautam Gambhir


Shami has picked eight wickets in the tournament. “I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more for the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper fast bowlers and I have to shoulder more responsibility,” Shami said in a mixed zone interaction after India’s semi-final victory over Australia here on Tuesday.


“There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front. I am used to this load and am trying my best to make it easy for others and give more than 100 per cent,” he said.

