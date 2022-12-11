I can't complaint about my batting slot as there are many big players in different positions: Kishan

"Batting position I don't think in this team is certain. Many big players are playing in different positions. It's all about performance and I can't complain that I want to bat in this position," Kishan gave a very practical answer

India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Pic/AFP

Ishan Kishan acknowledges the level of competition for spots in the Indian team and hence fully understands the necessity of cashing in on limited opportunities to the fullest, like he did during his record breaking 210 against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI here on Saturday. Kishan scored the fastest double hundred in ODI history after getting a lucky break in absence of injured Rohit Sharma. However, things might change when India next play Sri Lanka in January as sRohit is expected to be fit, Shikhar Dhawan, if not dropped will be around and Shubman Gill will also be back in the mix.

"Batting position I don't think in this team is certain. Many big players are playing in different positions. It's all about performance and I can't complain that I want to bat in this position," Kishan gave a very practical answer. For him it was all about using the chance he had got. "It is such an opportunity if you get you need to score big because you will get just one or two matches to show your potential. A big player emerges like this only, he cashes on the opportunity which he gets." Kishan isn't bothered whether he will get a chance to play or not in January. "I don't think about whether I will play the next match or not. My job is to give my best when I get an opportunity. I don't talk much, I just want my bat to do the talking." Rahul Dravid was also very happy with his ward's performance and Kishan, in fact, got a hug from the head coach. "He (Dravid) was very happy because he know that a player just wants a chance."

Kishan looks up to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya when it comes to commitment. "When I look at Virat bhai or Hardik bhai I just try to look at their commitment and give my 100 per cent just the way they do. It's not that we are playing any league match. We are representing our country. My focus always is to give my 100 per cent and not to have any regrets after the match." Having a 290 run partnership with Kohli was a learning experience. "I am happy that I got an opportunity to bat along with him (Kohli) but it wasn't in my mind at that time. I got to learn a lot of things batting with him. Since it was Virat bhai I was trying to converse as much as possible with him so that I can learn. I hope to build many more partnerships with him."

