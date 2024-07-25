India offie Deepti Sharma, who claimed 3-13 against Nepal to top the bowling charts, credits success to meticulous planning; can’t wait for semi-final

India’s Deepti Sharma (centre) celebrates the wicket of Nepal’s Rubina Chhetry (not in picture) with teammates at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Senior player Deepti Sharma said India’s mantra in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup has been to take one game at a time as conditions haven’t really changed from the last time the team played here.

India marched into the semifinals with a thumping 82-run win over Nepal on Tuesday after fireworks with the bat from Shafali Verma (81 off 48 balls) and Deepti’s impressive 3-13 with the ball.

India amassed 178 for 3 after batting first and then restricted Nepal to a paltry 98 for 9 in their 20 overs.

“From the first game we are pretty confident about each [match] and every situation and the condition as well. We are looking forward to semi-final as well,” Deepti told the media after the match.

She said not much has changed in terms of the nature of the pitches and conditions in Sri Lanka from the team’s previous tour to the island nation in June 2022.

“Nothing [has] changed, just keep it very simple and just focus for another match. I played [here] last time also and yeah, nothing changed,” she said.

“We [are] only backing ourselves and conditions are really [the] same,” she added.

The right-arm off-spinner is topping the bowling charts with eight wickets in three matches and she credited her success to her readiness to bowl in all situations.

“I [am] always ready to bowl in any kind of situation. I like to take the challenges from the front. [It’s] nothing, just [that] I’m enjoying each and every match, plan accordingly and what we discussed in the meeting, I just apply myself,” she said.

“If we win the toss, it’s [a] positive [approach] from the front. As a batting unit also, we are doing really well from the game one and we finished also well,” she added.

