Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I knew mom would cry Vrinda after getting bought by UP Warriorz

‘I knew mom would cry’, Vrinda after getting bought by UP Warriorz

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Vrinda Dinesh, who was bought by UP Warriorz for R1.30cr, reveals she didn’t make video call to mum as she would not be able to control her emotions

Vrinda Dinesh. Pic/Vrinda’s Instagram

It was a red-letter day for Vrinda Dinesh having hit the Women’s Premier League (WPL) pay-dirt with a whopping R1.30 crore deal, but still the 22-year-old couldn’t muster enough courage to call her mother as she would be overwhelmed and emotional in equal measure.


Vrinda on Saturday became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player at the Women’s Premier League auction after Kashvee Gautam, who went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore.


Also Read: India spin it to win it!


Vrinda’s love for her parents is such that after UP Warriorz bought the Karnataka batter, she did not make a video call from Raipur to her mother in Bangalore, knowing that she wouldn’t be able to control her emotions. “I think she [mother] was in tears. I did not video call her because I knew I would see those tears. I just called her and it was a very faint voice,” Vrinda said on Saturday during an interaction organised by UP Warriorz.

Parents make a lot of sacrifices for their off-springs without any expectations but a worthy child knows the value of bringing a 1000-watt smile in their faces. Asked what would he do with the purse, Vrinda had her plans in place.

“They were really overwhelmed. And I just want to make them proud. I will give my parents the car they have always dreamed of. That is my first goal right now. Rest I will see later on,” added Vrinda, who is currently in Raipur preparing for the Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy.

