‘I knew mom would cry’, Vrinda after getting bought by UP Warriorz

Vrinda Dinesh. Pic/Vrinda’s Instagram

It was a red-letter day for Vrinda Dinesh having hit the Women’s Premier League (WPL) pay-dirt with a whopping R1.30 crore deal, but still the 22-year-old couldn’t muster enough courage to call her mother as she would be overwhelmed and emotional in equal measure.

Vrinda on Saturday became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player at the Women’s Premier League auction after Kashvee Gautam, who went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Vrinda’s love for her parents is such that after UP Warriorz bought the Karnataka batter, she did not make a video call from Raipur to her mother in Bangalore, knowing that she wouldn’t be able to control her emotions. “I think she [mother] was in tears. I did not video call her because I knew I would see those tears. I just called her and it was a very faint voice,” Vrinda said on Saturday during an interaction organised by UP Warriorz.

Parents make a lot of sacrifices for their off-springs without any expectations but a worthy child knows the value of bringing a 1000-watt smile in their faces. Asked what would he do with the purse, Vrinda had her plans in place.

“They were really overwhelmed. And I just want to make them proud. I will give my parents the car they have always dreamed of. That is my first goal right now. Rest I will see later on,” added Vrinda, who is currently in Raipur preparing for the Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy.

