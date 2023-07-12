Breaking News
'I’m actually not sure': Yuvraj Singh on India’s ODI World Cup chances

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:58 AM IST
In a freewheeling chat on a YouTube channel Cricket Basu, the cricketer pelted the sports presenter with candid views on the state of Indian cricket

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is “not sure, to be honest” if India are going to win the 2023 World Cup at home.


In a freewheeling chat on a YouTube channel Cricket Basu, the cricketer pelted the sports presenter with candid views on the state of Indian cricket. So much so when he was asked about India’s 2023 World Cup chances, he said: “I am actually not sure to be honest if they are going to win the World Cup, I can say like a patriot that India will win. I see a lot of concerns in the middle-order because of injuries.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

