'I’m actually not sure': Yuvraj Singh on India’s ODI World Cup chances

In a freewheeling chat on a YouTube channel Cricket Basu, the cricketer pelted the sports presenter with candid views on the state of Indian cricket

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is “not sure, to be honest” if India are going to win the 2023 World Cup at home.

In a freewheeling chat on a YouTube channel Cricket Basu, the cricketer pelted the sports presenter with candid views on the state of Indian cricket. So much so when he was asked about India’s 2023 World Cup chances, he said: “I am actually not sure to be honest if they are going to win the World Cup, I can say like a patriot that India will win. I see a lot of concerns in the middle-order because of injuries.”

