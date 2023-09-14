‘I’m focusing more on good-length deliveries’: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep credited his good run to a change in mindset from getting a wicket to thinking about bowling the right length, ever since he made his comeback from a knee injury last year. That injury cut Kuldeep’s time in the IPL 2021 second half in the UAE, forcing him to go under the surgeon’s scalpel

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s stupendous run in ODIs this year has hit a crescendo in the ongoing Asia Cup. After picking 5-25 against Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four match, Kuldeep took 4-43 against Sri Lanka, and also became the leading wicket-taker for the visitors in the Asia Cup.

Kuldeep credited his good run to a change in mindset from getting a wicket to thinking about bowling the right length, ever since he made his comeback from a knee injury last year. That injury cut Kuldeep’s time in the IPL 2021 second half in the UAE, forcing him to go under the surgeon’s scalpel.

Kuldeep spoke on what his game plan is against a left-handed or right-handed batsman. “I’m focusing more on good-length deliveries, whether it is a lefty or a righty. And along with that, the line matters as well. The way the white-ball format is, the more room you give the batsman to free his arms, the easier it is for him to bat,” Kuldeep told

Star Sports.

“So, I always think about locking the batsman, bowl at the stumps, whether it’s a lefty or righty, to keep him locked and bowl at the stumps. He shouldn’t get an opportunity to free his arms because if he does, it is easy for him to connect his shots. But the target is to bowl at a good length and keep him locked,” he added.

