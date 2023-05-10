Breaking News
Saha not concerned with Team India comeback: 'I’m just thinking of my IPL team'

Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
With Saha doing great in IPL 2023 and averaging 52.16 for Tripura in Ranji Trophy, many felt he would have been the ideal fit as KL Rahul’s replacement in India’s World Test Championship final squad

Wriddhiman Saha

On Sunday, in the Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, openers from both teams scored half-centuries. But undoubtedly, Wriddhiman Saha continued his Powerplay brilliance since last year’s IPL by smashing a dazzling 81 off 43 balls.


With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, Saha was effortlessly toying with the lines and lengths of Lucknow’s bowlers, especially of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, making 54 out of the hosts’ 78 runs in the Powerplay, bringing up his fifty in 20 balls and setting the base for Gujarat to bat Lucknow out of the game.




With Saha doing great in IPL 2023 and averaging 52.16 for Tripura in Ranji Trophy, many felt he would have been the ideal fit as KL Rahul’s replacement in India’s World Test Championship final squad.


While that hasn’t happened, Saha, who has 40 Test caps, said he had no such thoughts about it. “Right now, I am playing franchise cricket, which is the IPL. So, I am thinking of my IPL team first. Regarding other things, it’s not in my hand and I don’t even think about it.”With a controlling the controllables mindset and not pondering over the uncontrollable elements, Saha is now eyeing to enjoy whatever roles are assigned to him in whatever is left in his playing career.

“As I am getting older and my cricketing career is almost at its last phase, when I started out playing cricket as an individual, it began out of enjoyment. As of now, that enjoyment continues to be there, be it be at domestic or IPL,” Saha said.

“Being able to contribute to the team and enjoying doing my physical activities. I try to continue enjoying doing that. Right now my aim is to give more than 100 per cent of my efforts,” Saha added.

