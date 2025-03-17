Vidarbha’s big-scoring batting star Karun gets perfect tonic ahead of IPL-18 for Delhi Capitals as India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledge domestic performers like him

Vidarbha’s Karun Nair celebrates his century against Kerala during the Ranji final in Nagpur recently. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "I’m looking forward to learning from him on how he prepares": Karun Nair on this Team India player x 00:00

Indian Test cricket’s second triple-centurion, Karun Nair (after Virender Sehwag, who did it twice) was almost a forgotten commodity, plying his trade for Vidarbha for two seasons until his mind-boggling performance in the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. Nair amassed 779 runs in eight innings, six of them unconquered, with five hundreds, four of them in successive innings, at an average of 389.50. Understandably, he was spoken of as a candidate for the ODI team heading to the ICC Champions Trophy.

Test cricket amibitions

However, Nair didn’t make the cut to add to his two ODI appearances in 2016 in Harare. But he harbours ambitions of playing Test cricket again. “I’m not thinking about what more I have to do [for an India comeback]. I’m just focussing on the next game, trying to do my best and score as many runs as I can for the team. Wherever I play, whichever game I play, I am not thinking too much. I am trying to stay relaxed, trying to do my job and then see where it goes. At the moment, I have the IPL. So, I need to focus on preparing well for the IPL and doing well,” the 33-year-old Nair told mid-day recently before joining Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025.

India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have acknowledged Nair’s Vijay Hazare Trophy performances and have not shut the door on performers in domestic tournaments. Nair said: “It [being noticed by Rohit and Gambhir)] gives you a lot of belief and confidence. It helps you in having the hunger to do well in every match you play at the domestic level. It’s all about you performing consistently. Nair is making a return to the IPL after two years. At DC, he will be reuniting with KL Rahul, his childhood pal and India and Karnataka teammate.

Reuniting with KL

“It’s amazing that I’m getting the opportunity to play with KL again. He’s shown how adaptable he is to any position that he plays. He does well everywhere he plays. That shows the skill set of the player. I’m looking forward to catching up with him and learning from him on how he prepares,” said Nair, whose 303 not out in Chennai against England in 2016 is India’s third highest Test score after Virender Sehwag’s 319 and 309. Nair also has a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka — 328 v TN, the highest ever in a Ranji final. He has been a part of three Ranji-winning sides — twice with Karnataka (2013-14, 2014-15) and now with Vidarbha. “It’s amazing to win my third Ranji Trophy. Also, it feels even better when I’ve contributed to the team’s success and played a vital role in bringing the title home,” said Nair, who finished as the fourth highest run-getter (863 runs at 53.93 and four hundreds).

389.50

Karun Nair’s average in eight 2024-25 Vijay Hazare innings

863

Total runs Nair has scored for Ranji champs Vidarbha