I still like ODIs: Kiwis coach Gary Stead

New Zealand men’s team head coach Gary Stead has said that while cricket pundits might be predicting the demise of one-day cricket, he isn’t quite sure about it, adding he personally likes the format Tests. “I don’t know to be honest [whether ODI cricket is a dying format],” said Stead on SENZ Mornings.

“I personally really like the ODI format still. It’s a great mix of a little of Test match cricket at times where you do have to grind out some tough periods and also the excitement of T20 cricket and I think the skills of T20 cricket have made ODI scoring go to another level again.

“You’re going to see more excitement especially with India hosting the next World Cup. It’s a great game to be part of,” he added.

