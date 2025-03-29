Breaking News
"I've done my time as a captain": Joe Root on the possibility of England's captaincy

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

England are in search of a new white-ball skipper after Jos Buttler resigned from the role following the side losing all three of their group stage matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Joe Root

Premier England batter Joe Root said the ship has sailed on his chances of being England’s next white-ball captain. England are in search of a new white-ball skipper after Jos Buttler resigned from the role following the side losing all three of their group stage matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy. 


“I think that ship’s sailed. I think I’ve done my time as a captain in England but I’m sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job. The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn’t play anywhere near what we’re capable of but there’s so much talent and so much more to come from that team,” Root was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Friday.


