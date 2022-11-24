I’ve matured as a captain: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batter is getting ready to lead India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday

Shikhar Dhawan

Dithering and indecision is a thing of past for Shikhar Dhawan, who as the leader of the pack does not hesitate in taking decisions which individuals may despise but are beneficial for the Indian team.

The left-handed batter is getting ready to lead India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday. It won’t be the first time that Dhawan will wear the captain’s hat as he has led a second-string Indian team in the past and enjoyed good results against Sri Lanka (2-1), South Africa (2-1) and West Indies (3-0).

Also Read: Virat Kohli had to dig deep to get out of recent slump, says Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi batter says his decision-making has improved over time, courtesy his presence of mind. “As you play more, you get confident in the decisions you take. Earlier, there used to be instances where I would give an extra over to a bowler out of regard (for him). But now, as I have matured, even if someone is feeling bad, I will take a decision that will help the team,” Dhawan told ESPNCricinfo.

Further talking about leadership skills, Dhawan said the key is to maintain balance and earn the players’ faith. He is hardly seen feeling any pressure and keep the environment around him happy.

“When you play music on a string instrument, if the string is too loose, it won’t sound right, or if it’s too tight, it will break. So it is a question of creating a balance.[As a captain] creating that balance is very important.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever