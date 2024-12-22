"I wanted to hit the right areas": Renuka Singh on her maiden fifer in ODIs

Smriti Mandhana's batting heroics and Renuka Singh's five-wicket haul helped India to register a 211-run win over West Indies in the first ODI match at the Kotambi Stadium. With this, the "Women in Blue" are now leading the ODI series against the Caribbeans

Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

After claiming her first five-wicket haul in the ODIs, Team India pacer Renuka Singh said that she just wanted to hit in the right areas during the first ODI match against West Indies.

Smriti Mandhana's batting heroics and Renuka Singh's five-wicket haul helped India to register a 211-run win over West Indies in the first ODI match at the Kotambi Stadium.

With this, the "Women in Blue" are now leading the ODI series against the Caribbeans.

Speaking after the end of the match, Renuka Singh said that she felt very good and happy with her performance. She revealed that the wicket in Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium was helping the "Women in Blue".

"Feeling very good. First five-wicket haul in ODIs and I am happy because everyone backed me so much (to get that five-wicket haul). I have worked a lot on my fitness and hence could bowl eight overs on the trot, and that proves my fitness (On the swing she was getting). The wicket was helping us, the weather got colder. I wanted to hit the right areas and I got assistance (from the pitch)," Renuka Singh was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first against India.

Smriti Mandhana (91 runs from 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 runs from 69 balls, 4 fours) opened for India and cemented a 110-run partnership, which helped the hosts to build confidence in the inning.

India's middle order was riding on confidence. Top performances from Richa Ghosh (26 runs from 13 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and Deepti Sharma (14* runs from 12 balls, 1 four) showcased a stunning performance on the crease and propelled India Women to 314/9 in the first inning.

During the run chase, West Indies failed to form a match-winning partnership, as the visitors struggled to play in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul rattled the Caribbean batting lineup. Priya Mishra also took two wickets. While Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma picked up one wicket each in their respective spells. The fiery spells from the Indian bowlers bundled out West Indies at 103 with 23 overs remaining and helped the hosts clinch a massive 211-run triumph.

Renuka Thakur Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following her fifer on Sunday.

