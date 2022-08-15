Ian Chappell calls time on his commentary career

The veteran of 75 Test matches, who ended his illustrious career with more than 5,000 runs in the longest format, reportedly said his decision to leave the broadcasting box was similar to his career retirement call

Australian cricket great Ian Chappell has officially called time on his more than four-decade-long commentating career, said a report in Daily Mail on Sunday quoting the Sydney Morning Herald.

The veteran of 75 Test matches, who ended his illustrious career with more than 5,000 runs in the longest format, reportedly said his decision to leave the broadcasting box was similar to his career retirement call.

The cricketing great began his tenure inside the media box soon after retiring from international cricket, where he led Australia in 30 Tests.

