India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final: Head-to-head record, stats, and more

Updated on: 03 March,2025 09:11 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

India’s last victory over Australia in an ICC knockout match dates back to the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal

Photo: AFP

India secured a commanding 44-run triumph over New Zealand on Sunday, finishing atop Group A in the ongoing Champions Trophy. With this victory, the side set up a high-stakes semifinal clash against Australia on Tuesday, while New Zealand will take on South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.


Shreyas Iyer anchored India’s innings with a composed 79 off 98 balls, while Hardik Pandya (45) and Axar Patel (42) made vital contributions. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson kept his side in contention with a classy 81, but the Black Caps faltered, getting bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout performer with the ball, delivering a match-winning spell of 5/42 in 10 overs.


India’s knockout struggles against Australia: History of setbacks


India’s last victory over Australia in an ICC knockout match dates back to the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. Since then, the Men in Blue have repeatedly stumbled in crucial encounters, falling to the Aussies in the 2015 World Cup semifinal, the 2023 World Cup final, and the 2023 World Test Championship final.

As India gear up for yet another high-stakes showdown against their long-time rivals, let’s take a look at their head-to-head record in ODIs:

India vs Australia: Head-to-head record

India hold a narrow 2-1 lead in their four Champions Trophy encounters (one match ended with no result).

  • 1998: India won by 44 runs (Dhaka)
  • 2000: India won by 20 runs (Nairobi)

Overall ODI Record (151 Matches)

  • Australia: 84 wins
  • India: 57 wins
  • No result: 10

In ICC ODI World Cups (14 Matches)

  • Australia: 9 wins
  • India: 5 wins

Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.

