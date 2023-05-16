Breaking News
ICC Cricket Committee scraps ‘soft signal’ by on-field umpires

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

And the third umpire was compelled to go by 'soft signal' as most of the footages proved to be inconclusive. 

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

The ICC has decided to do away with the contentious ‘soft signal’ by on-field officials, which had often been criticised by experts as it is believed to have created more confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs.


Till now the on-field umpire would either signal ‘out’ or ‘not out’ based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by ‘soft signal’ as most of the footages proved to be inconclusive. 



Also Read: Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI: Afridi on Asia Cup


The ICC announced changes to the ‘playing conditions’ after the CEC approved the recommendations from the men’s cricket committee led by Sourav Ganguly. The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

