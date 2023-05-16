ICC Cricket Committee scraps ‘soft signal’ by on-field umpires

And the third umpire was compelled to go by ‘soft signal’ as most of the footages proved to be inconclusive.

The ICC has decided to do away with the contentious ‘soft signal’ by on-field officials, which had often been criticised by experts as it is believed to have created more confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs.

Till now the on-field umpire would either signal ‘out’ or ‘not out’ based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by ‘soft signal’ as most of the footages proved to be inconclusive.

The ICC announced changes to the ‘playing conditions’ after the CEC approved the recommendations from the men’s cricket committee led by Sourav Ganguly. The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions.

