ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Team lists, injury updates, player replacements

The cricket's showpiece event is set to kick off in another two weeks but it is as much about business as it is about the romance of the game. The tournament promises to be a high-voltage affair, reflective as much of India's madness for the game as that madness shaping it.

There will be a total of ten teams participating in the 2023 ODI World Cup. While India qualified as tournament hosts, seven teams made the cut based on ODI Super League rankings, and remaining two teams qualified through the World Cup Qualifier held earlier this year. India, meanwhile, will host the ODI World Cup for the fourth time after 1987, 1996, and 2011, though this will be the first time they will do it on their own.

ODI World Cup 2023: Team lists and injury updates

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel has suffered minor hand and hamstring injuries and is in a race against time to be ready before the World Cup

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq



Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Travis Head has a fractured hand and might not be fit in time for the World Cup.

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.



Reserve: Jofra Archer

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (vc & wk), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

Tim Southee has suffered a fractured thumb and will undergo surgery. His participation at the World Cup is doubtful.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Osama Mir

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out and replaced by Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo respectively.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced.