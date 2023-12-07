ICC Player of Month for November 2023: Mohammed Shami shortlisted as nominee

Shami continued his golden run in the World Cup into November. Despite being benched for the first few matches, he bagged 15 wickets at an average of 12.06 with an economy rate of 5.68. Overall, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven innings

Mohammed Shami (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami who was the leading wicket-taker in the recent showpiece has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for November 2023. Along with him, two of the Australian stars Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell are also nominated for the same.

"Two ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 champions and an Indian fast-bowling veteran have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for November 2023," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Shami continued his golden run in the World Cup into November. Despite being benched for the first few matches, he bagged 15 wickets at an average of 12.06 with an economy rate of 5.68. Overall, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven innings.

Among his highlight efforts this month was a stunning 5/18 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Already under pressure in a 358-run chase, Shami's arrival at the end of the first Powerplay spelt the end for Sri Lanka. In his five overs, he batted through their middle and lower order.

A focused 2/18 aided in the demolishment of South Africa at Eden Gardens. The quick bowler, however, shone in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Australia's Travis Head returned to the squad after a long injury break at the end of October. He smashed a century against New Zealand and continued his rich vein in form throughout November. He smashed a match winning century against India during the ICC World Cup 2023 final which helped the Aussies to win their sixth World Cup title.

In November, he scored 220 runs in five One-Day Internationals at a remarkable average of 44, including a half-century and a century. Notable were his efforts in the Cricket World Cup semi-final and final, where he was named Player of the Match and played a key role in Australia's sixth title.

Meanwhile, Australia's star all-rounder Maxwell gathered 204 runs at an average of 204 with a strike rate of 152.23 in his three ODI outings last month, along with two wickets. In two T20Is in the series against India, he amassed an impressive 116 runs at a stunning strike rate of 207.14.

A golfing mishap had led to Maxwell's absence from Australia's match against England at the Cricket World Cup at the beginning of the month, but the all-rounder returned in style against Afghanistan.

His double hundred was the first by an Australian in Men's One-Day Internationals and the second-fastest ever. It was also the first time a chaser scored a double century. This was also the highest score from someone ranked sixth or lower.

He later appeared in the T20I series against India, and his century in the third T20I in Guwahati helped Australia win. His 104* came off just 48 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes. It aided in the pursuit of India's 223.

(With ANI Inputs)