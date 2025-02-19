ICC rankings: Gill becomes No. 1 batter in ODIs

He now has 796 rating points compared to Babar’s 773.

Shubman Gill. Pic/PTI

India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday dethroned Babar Azam of Pakistan from the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on the back of his strong show against England in the recent home series.

Gill, who scored two fifties and a century in the recent three-match ODI series against England at home which India won 3-0, jumped one place to the No. 1 spot. He now has 796 rating points compared to Babar’s 773.

