ICC rankings Gill becomes No 1 batter in ODIs

ICC rankings: Gill becomes No. 1 batter in ODIs

Updated on: 20 February,2025 05:57 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

He now has 796 rating points compared to Babar’s 773.

ICC rankings: Gill becomes No. 1 batter in ODIs

Shubman Gill. Pic/PTI

India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday dethroned Babar Azam of Pakistan from the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on the back of his strong show against England in the recent home series.


Gill, who scored two fifties and a century in the recent three-match ODI series against England at home which India won 3-0, jumped one place to the No. 1 spot. He now has 796 rating points compared to Babar’s 773.


