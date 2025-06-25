Rishabh Pant etched his name into the history books by becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score two centuries in the same Test match

Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Pant's Headingley heroics lift him to 7th in ICC rankings, Bumrah retains top spot

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday reached a career-best seventh position in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters, following his sensational performance in the series opener against England at Headingley.

Pant etched his name into the history books by becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score two centuries in the same Test match, joining Zimbabwe great Andy Flower in the elite club. The 27-year-old’s commanding knocks of 134 and 118 showcased his brilliance under pressure, even though India eventually fell short in the thriller, losing by five wickets.

Pant’s stellar showing saw him climb one place in the rankings, continuing his rise as one of the most impactful batters in the longest format.

India’s newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, also made a notable leap in the rankings. The elegant right-hander rose five spots to 20th after his fluent century in the first innings at Leeds. Despite India producing five centuries in the same Test match for the first time in history, they couldn’t convert that dominance into victory.

On the bowling front, there were minimal changes at the top, with Jasprit Bumrah holding firm as the world’s No. 1 ranked Test bowler. The Indian spearhead once again demonstrated his class with another five-wicket haul, further solidifying his place at the summit.

England's batting lineup also saw major reshuffles in the rankings following their dramatic win. Player of the Match Ben Duckett surged five places to occupy eighth position, courtesy of his composed innings of 62 and 149. Ollie Pope climbed three places to 19th after contributing with the bat, while young gun Jamie Smith made the biggest leap among England’s batters, rising eight places to 27th.

Veteran Joe Root retained his top spot as the world’s highest-ranked Test batter, while Harry Brook continues to breathe down his neck as the closest contender. Captain Ben Stokes also benefitted from his all-round performance, moving up three spots to fifth in the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders.

Meanwhile, the drawn first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Galle brought joy for several batters. Mushfiqur Rahim led the way with a brilliant 163, propelling him up 11 places to 28th in the rankings. Najmul Hossain Shanto made even bigger strides, jumping 21 spots to 29th after scoring twin centuries in the same match.