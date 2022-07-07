ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant surges to No.5; Virat Kohli drops out

Pant’s meteoric rise in the rankings comes after his heroics in the recently-held COVID-delayed fifth Test between India and England in which he scored 146 and 57 across two innings

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP

India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant blazed his way into a career-best fifth position in the latest ICC Test rankings announced on Wednesday, even as the out-of-form Virat Kohli dropped out of Top-10 for the first time in six years.

Pant’s meteoric rise in the rankings comes after his heroics in the recently-held COVID-delayed fifth Test between India and England in which he scored 146 and 57 across two innings.

It is worth mentioning that Pant scored two tons and three half-centuries in his last six Test innings. However, former India skipper Kohli dropped four places to 13th in the batting rankings, thanks to a prolonged lean run.

