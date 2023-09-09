ICC World Cup 2023: India schedule, squad, match venues, fixtures and all you need to know

The opening match of the marquee event will take place in Gujarat's Motera Stadium also known as Narendra Modi Stadium

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in a match (Pic: AFP)

Warm-up matches venues for ICC's Men's ODI World Cup: Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. World Cup 2023 will be hosted in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. A total of 12 venues have been announced by BCCI for the upcoming World Cup 2023. India will be playing their first match against Australia in Chennai at 2 o'clock PM on October 8. Following India vs Afghanistan match will be held at New Delhi on 14th October. The biggest clash in cricket (India vs Pakistan) will be played at Ahmedabad on October 14. 19th October is the date for India vs Bangladesh at Pune, New Zealand will face Team India in Dharmashala on October 22. India vs England will take place at Lucknow on October 29th. Mumbai will host the match of India against Sri Lanka on November 2. India will face off against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5. India vs Netherlands match will happen on November 11 in Banglore.

Stadiums in the announced venues:

1) Chennai: MA Chidambara Stadium

2) New Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

3) Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

4) Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

5) Kolkata: Eden Gardens

6) Gujarat: Narendra Modi Stadium

7) Dharmashala: HPCA Stadium

8) Lucknow: Ekana Stadium

9) Banglore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

10) Pune: MCA Stadium

World Cup 2023 Team India's 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The opening match and closing match of the marquee event will take place in Gujarat's Motera Stadium also known as Narendra Modi Stadium. Semi-final of World Cup 2023 will be in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.