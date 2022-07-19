Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
ED grills ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case for 3 hours
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Id like to remember this knock for life says Rishabh Pant

‘I’d like to remember this knock for life,' says Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

Top

“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere. The more you play the more experience you gain”

‘I’d like to remember this knock for life,' says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP


Rishabh Pant said that he wants to remember his match-winning maiden ODI century for the rest of his life.

“Hopefully, I remember [this knock of 125 not out] for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that...something I aspire to do,” Pant said at the post-match presentation after India’s five-wicket win over England in the third ODI.




Also Read: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket


“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere. The more you play the more experience you gain.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK