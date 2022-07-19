‘I’d like to remember this knock for life,' says Rishabh Pant

“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere. The more you play the more experience you gain”

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Rishabh Pant said that he wants to remember his match-winning maiden ODI century for the rest of his life.

“Hopefully, I remember [this knock of 125 not out] for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that...something I aspire to do,” Pant said at the post-match presentation after India’s five-wicket win over England in the third ODI.

“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere. The more you play the more experience you gain.”

