If he’s not captain, he won’t even play as Impact Player: Viru on MS Dhoni

Speculations regarding Dhoni’s potential retirement have been circulating ever since the commencement of IPL-16. CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has earlier expressed his belief that the recently introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL could contribute to the extension of MS Dhoni’s tenure with the yellow army

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag spoke on MS Dhoni’s potential future, insisting that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will either continue to play as a first-team player or will retire as he does not meet the criteria set by the Impact Player rule.

However, Sehwag holds a differing opinion. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former opener said that Dhoni is only playing because of his captaincy and the Impact Player rule is for specific players. “Impact Player rule doesn’t apply on Dhoni. Because he’s playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. The impact Player rule is for someone who doesn’t field but bats, or a bowler who doesn’t need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he’s not the captain, he won’t even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket,” Sehwag said.

