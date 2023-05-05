‘If it’s in my arc, I’ll go for it’: Ishan Kishan on his scintillating 41-ball-75 against Punjab

Ishan Kishan was confident of a big knock as Mumbai Indians chased Punjab Kings’s target of 215 with six wickets and seven balls to spare; wicketkeeper-batter top scored for MI with 75 off 41 balls

MI’s Ishan Kishan during his 41-ball 75 on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Ishan Kishan on his scintillating 41-ball-75 against Punjab

Mumbai Indians’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said his aim while making a terrific 75 against Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium was that, whatever deliveries were coming in his arc, he had to go for it.

Kishan’s knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.92 while sharing a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav to help Mumbai chase a 215-run target with six wickets in hand.

“The wicket was too good to bat on and since I kept [wickets] for 20 overs, I knew how the wicket was playing. And when you are chasing you need to keep the momentum. Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it,” he said.

Though the duo fell in the back end of the chase, Tilak Varma and Tim David kept the attack going to complete the chase with seven balls to spare. The win also means Mumbai have 10 points and have gone past Punjab to be in sixth position in the points table.

“I think it doesn’t matter when you are chasing and they have a good bowling attack. You don’t want to take it to the last over. You want to finish it off as quickly as possible so it’s easier for the newer batsmen,” he added.

Kishan was initially troubled by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, before hitting him for 20 runs and swinging boundaries over the bowler’s head. “I know he was swinging the ball pretty well so I thought about stepping out to him. That was the plan and the message from the coach as well. To keep the momentum going and watch the ball and play your own game,” he stated.

Kishan signed off by crediting his mother for helping him improve his hitting game through nutrition. “Fitness is very important. There are so many senior players who have set examples for us. So we keep training hard even if it means working out during games. But also, I get great food at home, so credit goes to my mom.”

286

No. of runs scored by Ishan Kishan in nine IPL matches this season

182.92

Ishan Kishan’s strike-rate against Punjab Kings on Wednesday

