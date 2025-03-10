"If you don't leave the battlefield, you have a chance": Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya played a minimal role in the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as India mainly featured with four spinners. He concluded the tournament with four wickets by bowling 24.3 overs. The victory in the ICC showpiece also helped Pandya erase the bitter memories of India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 edition of which he was also a part of

Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic)

In the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik Pandya was forced to take up new ball duties in the absence of the lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The premier all-rounder stated that his natural fighting abilities helped him adjust to the new role.

"Bowling will take care of itself. The year was full of learnings and challenges. My mindset has never taught me to run away from challenges. I have always believed that if the challenges are tough, throw some punches."

"If you don't leave the battlefield, then you have a chance", Hardik Pandya said during a mixed zone interaction after India's triumph in Champions Trophy 2025.

Hardik Pandya stated that he has been working behind the scenes to get the best performance from himself.

"I have always had confidence in myself that I can do it. And at the same time, the hard work that goes behind the doors, it pays off. I always believe that the way you prepare, you will be able to reflect that in the game, especially", he added.

The victory in the ICC showpiece also helped Pandya erase the bitter memories of India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 edition of which he was also a part of.

"I can say that an incomplete dream is over today. But 8 years is a very long time. A lot of things happened in life in 8 years. But at the same time, winning, and that too for India, is something very, very important for me."

"And this is not a dialogue, but it's a rule of my life. I have always maintained that if Hardik Pandya doesn't do anything, it's fine. But if the team does well, it will be great", he said.

(With PTI Inputs)