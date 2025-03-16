Shami, who has often faced religious scrutiny despite his on-field heroics, has not publicly responded to Razvi’s remarks

Mohammed Shami with his daughter (Pic: Instagram)

In a fresh controversy, cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has condemned star Indian pacer Mohammad Shami for allowing his daughter to celebrate Holi, calling it 'illegal' and 'against Shariat'.

In a video statement released late on Saturday, Razvi stated, "She is a small girl … If she plays Holi without understanding (it), then it is not a crime. If she is sensible and still plays Holi, then it will be considered against Shariat."

Razvi claimed that he had previously advised Shami to adhere to Islamic teachings and expressed discontent over the video of his daughter playing Holi. He emphasized, "I have appealed to Shami and his family members … Whatever is not in Shariat, do not let your children do it. Holi is a very big festival for Hindus but Muslims should avoid celebrating Holi. If someone celebrates Holi even after knowing Shariat, it is a crime."

Despite his remarks, Razvi also extended congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their recent victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. "I congratulate Team India's captain, all the players, and Mohammad Shami from the bottom of my heart on their success," he said.

This is not the first time Razvi has targeted the Indian pacer. Earlier this month, he had accused Shami of committing a sin for not fasting during Ramzan. Following Shami’s on-field hydration break during a match against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy on March 6, Razvi declared, "In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He should not have done this at all."

He further urged Shami to observe his religious obligations, stating, "It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not intentionally keep a fast, he is considered a sinner, according to Islamic law."

Razvi reiterated his stance in Saturday’s video, advising Shami to make up for missed fasts after Ramzan and to ensure his family members respect Islamic law. He concluded by urging the cricketer to "follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion."

Shami, who has often faced religious scrutiny despite his on-field heroics, has not publicly responded to Razvi’s remarks.