‘I’m blessed, grateful’: Shahid Ansari

India wheelchair cricketer Shahid Ansari overwhelmed by help after story about him training by day and delivering food at night

Shera with Shahid Saeed Ansari in Malad yesterday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Help has poured in from various quarters for India wheelchair cricketer Shahid Saeed Ansari, who practises his cricket skills by day and works as a Zomato food delivery agent by night, following mid-day’s story dated January 22. Malad-based restaurateur Ronnie D’Souza, whom Ansari had approached for help on Tuesday, put him in touch with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera. On Wednesday, Shera visited Ansari in Malad and has promised to provide all the help he requires.

Pranav Ashar, real estate developer, to gift Ansari a new e-wheelchair costing Rs 2 lakh

“My maalik [owner] Salman Khan is a very charitable man, I’m just following in his footsteps. I will sit down with Shahid and make a list of what he requires. Be it cricket equipment, nutrition, daily needs, or any other financial assistance. I will do my best to provide it all as soon as possible. I’ve also been a sportsperson, a bodybuilder, so I can understand the struggles Shahid has been through,” Shera told mid-day.

Better mobility

Pranav Ashar of Pranav Constructions Limited, a real estate company, known for its redevelopment activities across Mumbai, will be gifting Ansari a new electric wheelchair. Currently, Ansari uses a rented e-wheelchair, which costs him 30 per cent of his monthly income from Zomato (between R15,000 and R18,000). This rent is around R6,000 a month. A new e-wheelchair costs up to Rs 2 lakh which Shahid has not been able to afford.

“Shahid’s story is so inspiring. I want to ensure that at least his mobility is not an expense anymore. Our company’s policy is focussed on redeveloping lives, so this is the least I can do for a deserving national cricketer,” Ashar said. Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots, who has produced Bollywood blockbusters like Andhadhun and IC 814, among others, will contribute Rs 51,000 for Ansari. “Shahid’s life story has so many twists and turns, just like a Bollywood movie. It will definitely make for a promising script,” said Routray.

BMC steps in too

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) also contacted Ansari. “As part of the Swargiya Anand Dighe Artha Sahay scheme for the handicapped, Shahid is entitled to get between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000 per annum as pension, depending on the extent of his handicap. I contacted Shahid after reading the mid-day report and will be visiting him soon to enrol him in the scheme,” said Atul Kulkarni, Community Development Officer with BMC’s Planning Department. Ansari also received a donation of R1 lakh from an anonymous person via Gpay to his account. “I’m grateful to mid-day for highlighting my plight. I’m blessed to have so many people caring for me. I thank everyone for their kind concern and generosity,” said Ansari.