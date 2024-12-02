Mitchell Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge. This news will come as a boost for Australia, who are also dealing with the absence of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the pink ball Test due to a side strain

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "I'm good to go": Mitchell Marsh ahead of pink ball Test x 00:00

Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has allayed concerns about his injury by saying he is good to go for the second Test match against India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Test match which will be played using a Pink ball will kick start on December 6.

Mitchell Marsh felt discomfort during the first Test match after bowling 19.3 overs. Australia suffered a 295-run defeat in Perth, but Marsh has confirmed his fitness ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

Australia had included uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster in the squad due to doubts over Marsh's fitness.

However, Mitchell Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge.

Also Read: What's in store for Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin during remainder of series?

Asked about any fitness concerns, Mitchell Marsh told Channel Nine: "The body's all good, yep. Nah, nah, I'm good to go."

"I'll be there," he added after arriving in Adelaide on Monday.

This news will come as a boost for Australia, who are also dealing with the absence of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the pink ball Test due to a side strain.

In Hazlewood's absence, pacer Scott Boland could join Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

Marsh, who has been managing a recurring ankle injury, also underwent surgery that saw him miss parts of the 2022-23 summer. While his bowling workload has been limited, his primary role has been as a specialist batter.

Since returning to the Test side following a memorable century in last year's Ashes, Marsh has accumulated 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 matches.

In Perth, he scored 47 off 67 balls, emerging as the only Australian batter apart from Travis Head (89) to put up a fight in the opening Test.

Ahead of the second Test, from India's perspective, there will be a tough call to make regarding the opening slot. It will be interesting to see who among Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul takes the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(With PTI Inputs)