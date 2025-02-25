Kuldeep struck thrice in the death overs against Pakistan on Sunday and was also on a hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav

Listen to this article 'I’m in good rhythm now, will bowl better going forward': Kuldeep x 00:00

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels he has found his rhythm following a comeback from injury and expects to get better with every game he plays in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuldeep struck thrice in the death overs against Pakistan on Sunday and was also on a hat-trick. The 30-year-old had undergone a surgery for sports hernia last year, keeping him away from the game for more than three months. “Injuries take six months to recover. I played two matches against England. I had a good rhythm. I had a good rhythm even against Bangladesh.

“But obviously, you always look for wickets [he went wicketless against Bangladesh]. But today, when I bowled my first over, I felt that I am in a better rhythm. I am in a comfortable position. “Even now, I feel that I can bowl better. I have played three-four matches. I will get better as I play more,” Kuldeep told newspersons in the Mixed Zone after six-wicket win over the arch-rivals.

“To be very honest, in terms of accuracy, I feel that if I play more games, I will be much better.” He also relishes the challenge of bowling in the death overs. “I was able to become the first choice in bowling the last 10 overs. Even the captain felt that it’s very difficult to hit spinners when you have variations. Luckily, it was good for me,” said Kuldeep.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever