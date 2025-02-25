Breaking News
'I’m in good rhythm now, will bowl better going forward': Kuldeep

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Kuldeep struck thrice in the death overs against Pakistan on Sunday and was also on a hat-trick

'I’m in good rhythm now, will bowl better going forward': Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav

'I’m in good rhythm now, will bowl better going forward': Kuldeep
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels he has found his rhythm following a comeback from injury and expects to get better with every game he plays in the ongoing Champions Trophy.


Kuldeep struck thrice in the death overs against Pakistan on Sunday and was also on a hat-trick. The 30-year-old had undergone a surgery for sports hernia last year, keeping him away from the game for more than three months. “Injuries take six months to recover. I played two matches against England. I had a good rhythm. I had a good rhythm even against Bangladesh. 


“But obviously, you always look for wickets [he went wicketless against Bangladesh]. But today, when I bowled my first over, I felt that I am in a better rhythm. I am in a comfortable position. “Even now, I feel that I can bowl better. I have played three-four matches. I will get better as I play more,” Kuldeep told newspersons in the Mixed Zone after six-wicket win over the arch-rivals.


“To be very honest, in terms of accuracy, I feel that if I play more games, I will be much better.” He also relishes the challenge of bowling in the death overs. “I was able to become the first choice in bowling the last 10 overs. Even the captain felt that it’s very difficult to hit spinners when you have variations. Luckily, it was good for me,” said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep Yadav Champions Trophy 2025 Team India pakistan India vs Pakistan sports news cricket news

