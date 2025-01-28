"I’m very happy with the honour, but I don’t let myself get too high": Jasprit Bumrah after winning Men’s Cricketer of the Year

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Kiwi recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earning the title of ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in 2024

Jasprit Bumrah feels honoured after winning the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award but team’s success would always be his priority and he picked India’s T20 World Cup triumph as his most cherished moment of 2024.

The 31-year-old was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award on Tuesday following a remarkable 2024, where he showcased “a master-class in skill, precision, and relentless consistency” across all formats.

Bumrah’s stellar performance earned him accolades, including the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year on Monday and a spot in the Test Team of the Year announced last week.

“I feel really good. As a youngster, I have seen my childhood heroes winning this great award, so yeah, very happy to be at the ‘receiving end’,” Bumrah cheekily told broadcasters. The India pace spearhead, however, said he will always prioritise team victory.

‘T20 World Cup first’

“So winning the T20 World Cup was really special, and the memories that we made after that are going to be close to me forever,” said Bumrah, who played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas, picking up 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17, leading India to the title. “So I will always pick us winning the T20 World Cup first.”

Bumrah’s consistent performances across formats also earned him recognition as the fifth Indian cricketer to win the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award. Previous Indian winners include Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

“It feels really good to get honours from the legends of the game, but I always take things with a pinch of salt,” Bumrah said. “I’m very happy with the honour, but I don’t let myself get too high. My feet are on the ground, and I’m really happy with the accolades that I get.”

Kerr wins women’s honour

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Kiwi recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earning the title of ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in 2024.

The 24-year-old stood out among her peers, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to claim the top honour in women’s cricket.

Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in any category. Throughout the year, Kerr demonstrated her prowess as a world-class all-rounder, excelling in every facet of the game.

