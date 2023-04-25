Breaking News
'Impact Player' helps us focus on skills: RCB's Harshal Patel

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

"Both of us are carrying injuries which don't allow us to execute one of our skills: for him, it's fielding; for me, it's batting. The Impact [Player] rule allows us to just go out and take care of our primary skills," he said after the game ended

'Impact Player' helps us focus on skills: RCB's Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

'Impact Player' helps us focus on skills: RCB's Harshal Patel
In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday, pacer Harshal Patel was used as an Impact Player as he was unable to bat due to an injury and came in during bowling innings when Faf du Plessis, did not feature as a fielder.


 “The way we’ve been able to use Faf as a batter and myself as a bowler in this game has been really good for us,” Harshal said. 



“Both of us are carrying injuries which don’t allow us to execute one of our skills: for him, it’s fielding; for me, it’s batting. The Impact [Player] rule allows us to just go out and take care of our primary skills,” he said after the game ended.

