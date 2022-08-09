Breaking News
Mumbai: IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Tuesday, city on 'orange' alert
Maharashtra: 18 new ministers take oath in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet
Mumbai police issue traffic advisory in view of Muharram processions on August 9
Mumbai’s TPR rises but Covid-19 cases see marginal fall
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ravi Shastri hangs out with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani Tweets pic

Ravi Shastri hangs out with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani; Tweets pic

Updated on: 09 August,2022 01:27 PM IST  |  Lord's
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is busy with his TV duties in England for the ongoing The Hundred tournament and amidst that, he has tweeted a photo of himself with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani

Ravi Shastri hangs out with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani; Tweets pic

Pic courtesy/Twitter handle of Ravi Shastri


Former India coach Ravi Shastri is busy with his TV duties in England for the ongoing The Hundred tournament and amidst that, he has tweeted a photo of himself with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani. Ravi Shastri has tweeted the photo with the caption, "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."



Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani were in at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground attending the match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals.


ravi shastri sundar pichai mukesh ambani cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK