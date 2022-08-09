Ravi Shastri hangs out with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani; Tweets pic

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is busy with his TV duties in England for the ongoing The Hundred tournament and amidst that, he has tweeted a photo of himself with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani

Pic courtesy/Twitter handle of Ravi Shastri

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is busy with his TV duties in England for the ongoing The Hundred tournament and amidst that, he has tweeted a photo of himself with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani. Ravi Shastri has tweeted the photo with the caption, "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022



Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani were in at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground attending the match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals.