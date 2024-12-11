Breaking News
Jaiswal misses the team bus

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Adelaide
Amit Shah |

Top

Jaiswal being late is not a big offence, but he will certainly be penalised as per team rules and he’ll happily ‘pay’ for it amidst chuckles in the team room

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India pride themselves on discipline and that includes punctuality. However, on Wednesday, young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was late to report at the Adelaide hotel lobby for the team’s flight to Brisbane.


It is learnt that after making enquiries within the team as to where Jaiswal was, Rohit sat back in his seat in the bus and off the team went. Jaiswal landed in the hotel lobby 20 minutes later and was taken to the airport by the team’s senior security officer. Jaiswal being late is not a big offence, but he will certainly be penalised as per team rules and he’ll happily ‘pay’ for it amidst chuckles in the team room.


Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have their families here and they travelled to Brisbane on a separate flight. Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI acting secretary Devajit Saikia have arrived in Australia and will witness the Brisbane Test.

