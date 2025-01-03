Breaking News
IND vs AUS 5th Test: India elect to bat against Australia, Rohit "opts to rest"

Updated on: 03 January,2025 05:31 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said. Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India



Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP


Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat in the pivotal fifth and final Test against Australia after regular skipper Rohit Sharma "opted to rest" from the game here on Friday.


"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said. Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India.


Also read: Rohit must unleash A Game at one-drop


The two have replaced Rohit, who has been woefully out of form, and Akash Deep, who is injured. Australia have handed a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaced an off-colour Mitchell Marsh. Webster received his Baggy Green from former player Mark Waugh.

India need to win the Test to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Australia need just a draw to take the series.

The hosts lead the series 2-1.

Teams:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

