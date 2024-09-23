IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh has yet to find a way to breach the fortress that is Indian Test cricket, now enduring 14 attempts without a win
Ravichandran Ashwin (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the third day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)
Key Highlights
- Ravichandran Ashwin orchestrated a symphony of dominance in first Test against Bangladesh
- A staggering 280-run defeat for the visitors on Sunday, a scoreline that speaks volumes
- Their captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, tried valiantly, top-scoring with 82
In a display that can only be described as a masterclass in cricketing prowess, Ravichandran Ashwin, ever the magician with both bat and ball, orchestrated a symphony of dominance, claiming six wickets and contributing a stellar century in the first Test against Bangladesh.