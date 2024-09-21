IND vs BAN 1st Test | 'Felt bad for Virat...': Manjrekar reacts to Kohli's wrong, unreviewed dismissal

In 15 matches and 17 innings this year, Kohli has scored just 319 runs at a sub-par average of 18.76

Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that he "felt bad" for star India batter Virat Kohli after being wrongly given out during the second innings of the IND vs BAN 1st Test at Chennai.

During the second innings of the match, after being dismissed for just six in the first innings, Virat was looking comfortable at the crease, having hit two boundaries, including a fine pull shot against Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, on the next ball, Virat was given out leg-before-wicket. The batter chose to walk away and did not review his dismissal using the Decision Review System. However, later on a spike in the Ultraedge detected that the ball made contact with Virat's bat. Had he opted for a review, Virat would have been declared not out.

Reacting to Virat's dismissal, Manjrekar tweeted, "Felt bad for Virat today. He obviously didn't think he had hit it. Just wanted to know from Gill if ball was hitting stumps. Despite Gill encouraging him to go for the review anyway he walked away dejected wanting to keep the 3 reviews for his team. #IndVsBan."

Felt bad for Virat today. He obviously didn’t think he had hit it. Just wanted to know from Gill if ball was hitting stumps. Despite Gill encouraging him to go for the review anyway he walked away dejected wanting to keep the 3 reviews for his team. 🙌#IndVsBan — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 20, 2024

Notably, Virat is having a poor run of form across all formats this year. In 15 matches and 17 innings this year, he has scored just 319 runs at a sub-par average of 18.76, with just one half-century to his name and a best score of 76 made during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Coming to the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh's batting. The visitors were skittled out for 149 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10), and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

(With agency inputs)