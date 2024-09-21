“We also lost too many wickets in the first 10 [overs], which cost us our game.” India were 81-3 in their second innings at stumps

Taskin Ahmed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pacer Taskin disappointed with Bangladesh’s top-order collapse x 00:00

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed on Friday admitted that losing too many wickets in the first 10 overs of their first innings against “world class” Indian bowlers has put his side on the backfoot in the opening Test against India here.

In reply to India’s first innings total of 376, Bangladesh were all out for 149 in 47.1 overs on the second day, with Shakib Al Hasan (32) being their top scorer. They lost three wickets in the first 10 overs and scored 27 runs.

“Overall, our batting was a little bit disappointing. Yeah, there is some help for the fast bowlers, but still, we could have done much better than that. So yeah, we are disappointed,” Ahmed said at the press conference after the day’s play.

“We also lost too many wickets in the first 10 [overs], which cost us our game.” India were 81-3 in their second innings at stumps.

